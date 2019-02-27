Parking space for bazar residents needed : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 27: Chief Minister N Biren has stated that it is necessary to provide proper parking spaces for the people residing inside the bazar area during a discussion on demands for the Transport Department in the Assembly session today.

During the discussion, Opposition MLA K Ranjit opined that it is time to improve the public transport system of the land and to properly monitor the illegal parking allotment being provided at the roadsides which are leading to traffic congestions.

He also claimed that no steps have been taken up to curb noise pollution from vehicle horns and to promote use of dipper light during the night time.

Replying to the query, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated before the House that traffic congestion has become commonplace due to rapid rise in the number of vehicles.

Due to the rise in number of vehicles and the resulting traffic congestions, many of the traffic points are being repaired/remodelled, he said adding that the situation is helped somewhat by the attempt of the previous Government for road expansion.

The road stretch along Nagamapal will also be expanded at the earliest as necessary talks with the stakerholders concerned have been successfully completed, Biren added.

The CM continued that large bus service inside Imphal city will be stopped and they will be replaced by smaller buses and added that Thangal Keithel route, Ima Market T junction to BT road to Khoyathong junction have been transformed into a one way and no parking zone.

The covered part of the Naga Nala has started functioning as parking areas, he added.

A system to drop a shopper with the vehicle coming back to pick up the individual once he or she has bought the item, has already been enforced at Thangal Keithel from morning to 7 in the night.

Similar system is being planned for other areas as well.

There are prohibition against using gas horns in 10 areas of Imphal city and anyone who violates the said rule will be arrested or fined. The only thing left is to implement the said order, the CM added. On the other hand, Biren said that people possessing forged driving license are the ones who have the least knowledge about traffic rules and regulations and added that proper awareness is necessary among the people. The three Ima Keithels all have parking spaces. There are also provisions for 3 multistorey parkings in the smart city project although it will take some time to implement these steps, the CM assured.