February 12, 2017 11:48 am

Parties name candidates

The North East India Development Party (NEIDP) party has announced the name of its candidate for the third phase.
A press release issued by the party today stated that Paukhansuan Khuptong, a former NPP primary member who was initially planning to contest the election in 58- Churachandpur A/C has joined the NEIDP along with a large number of supporters today.
He will now contest the coming election as the NEIDP candidate in Churachandpur A/C, it added.
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has also released its second list of candidates today for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.
According to a press release issued by LJP National general secretary (North East in-charge) Karam Shyam, the five LJP candidates are Khundrakpam Bhabeshwor Singh (Bishnupur AC), Thangjamang Haokip (Saikul AC), TK Savanai alias Veronica (Karong AC), K Dilungheing (Tadubi AC) and Mathiupuang Gonmei (Nungba AC).

