Passengers autos to go off road for 48 hrs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10: Infuriated by the Government’s failure to revoke its recent order for restricting entry of passenger vehicles mainly auto-rickshaw and Tata Magic van into Imphal city, the Joint Administrative Council of All Manipur Under Five Tone Passenger Service has decided to cease passenger service for 48 hours starting from May 14 midnight.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Laikhuram Somorendro Singh said that the Government turned a blind eye to the call of the drivers of auto-rickshaws and Tata Magic vans plying in the city despite launching different modes of agitation including sit-in-protest.

He said that majority of the drivers are looking after their family, including education for their children by the meagre amount of money they get from the passenger service.

Restricting entry of passenger vehicles into Imphal city amounts to snatching livelihood of the drivers. A missive against the order was submitted to the officials concerned but no response has been provided so far, he added.

He also cautioned that the JAC would be forced to take up severe forms of agitation if the unwarranted order is not revoked even after ceasing passenger service for 48 hours as a mark of protest against the Government’s order.

He appealed to the owners and drivers of passenger vehicles plying in different parts to extend solidarity to the call of the JAC.