Patanjali Diwas

IMPHAL, Apr 1: Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samitee Manipur, in collaboration with 6th Assam Rifles, Keithelmanbi, successfully organised Patanjali Mahila Diwas at NSK multipurpose community hall, Wangkhei Keithel Ashangbi today.

Around 700 delegates from Patanjali Yoga centres across the State as well as Joybala Yumnam, social worker, N Neelima Devi, president, Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samitee Manipur, Rajini Singh, Principal, Assam Rifles School, Keithel Manbi, Dr H Priyoshokhi Devi, Professor and Head of Department, ENT, RIMS, G Sanatombi Devi, GC Trust North Point Higher Secondary School, Khabam Lamkhai, L Tombi Devi, Imphal Municipal Corporator, Ward number 20, Wangkhei Pukhrambam Leirak, B Snehlata Devi, life member, Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samitee, participated in the event.

The programme is focused on empowering women at different aspects so as to enable them to cope with the fast changing development of today’s society.

The resource persons and dignitaries also spoke on topics like women empowerment on legal rights, women empowerment on Domestic Violence Act 2005 and women empowerment on social development.