Patanjali Yoga Samiti marks 8th foundation day

IMPHAL, Mar 23: Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Chingmeirong Branch, the first ever Patanjali Yoga Branch in the State, celebrated its 8th foundation day at SS Devi Town Hall, Chingmeirong today.

The event was attended by Professor H Tombi Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University as chief guest; RK Angousana, president, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Chingmeirong Branch as president; Dr S Kulachandra Singh, former principal of All India Basic Management Centre; Tejkumar, retired Director, Prosecution, Government of Manipur; Sinam Ibungoton, State Level Coordinator, Manipur cum Deputy General Manager, IOC and MC Binod, Obesity Management, Patanjali Yoga Samiti, North-East I/C as guests of honour.

About 50 members from the Yoga centres, local clubs and invitees participated in the programme which started with lighting of inaugural lamp followed by a prayer song and a demonstration of important Asanas and Pranayam with the team instructor W Purnya Chandra Singh.

In his address, Professor Tombi said that Yoga is practiced and accepted worldwide and June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day. He said that Yoga is not about exercises but it is the union of body, mind and soul. Yoga helps in bringing harmony and peaceful coexistence in the society. It also promotes health, well being and relaxation of mind, he added.

Ibungoton said that Yoga is very much useful for relaxation of mind body and soul and it is widely practiced in the corporate world too. He maintained that many observe International Yoga Day as it helps in controlling the mind and relieve stress besides helping in building good environment in the office as well as in the society.

RK Angousana said that Yoga gives very important platform in our society for peaceful co-existence. Yoga helps to maintain good health and sound mind, he added. He appealed to everyone in the localities to practice Yoga. Hamom Kulamani Singh, vice-president of All Manipur Road Transport Drivers & Motor Workers Union proposed vote of thanks.