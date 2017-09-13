Kakching: A patriotic song competition for Kakching and Thoubal district was organised by Skylark Music band, Kakching at Library and Information Centre, Kakching Phoushupat Leikai today.

Principal of Kha-Manipur Hindustani Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Kakching Sh Nabakumar graced the event as chief guest while founder of Skylark music band Yambem Satya presided the competition.

A total of 15 participants from Kakching and Thoubal district took part in the 2nd song competition of Skylark band.

Huirem Pritam of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Mayanglambam Robert of Kakching Chumnang Leikai and Laniris Moirangthem of Wabagai Kadadajit Awang Leikai were the first, second and third position winner of the competition respectively.

The organisers of the competition handed a sum of Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 to the top three winners.