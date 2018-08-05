Patriots’ Day Jr Blitz Chess Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4 : Kanglei Chess Academy is set to organise a chess tournament named “Patriots’ Day Junior Blitz Chess Tournament ” on August 13 at its office at Singjamei Chingamathak, Chongtham Leikai.

A maximum of 20 junior chess players will be featuring in this tournament and entry shall be made on first come first serve basis, said a statement issued by the association. It further mentioned that the entry can be done till 4 pm of August 12. More details of the tournament can be had from the office of the association.