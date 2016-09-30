PBC celebrates 116th foundation day

Phungyo Baptist Church (PBC), Ukhrul, the first established Church in Manipur, today celebrated the 116th foundation day at the Church premises, reports our correspondent. PBC Pastor Rev HA Thanmi, in his speech, narrated how Christianity spread in Manipur particularly at Hunphun village, Ukhrul. Rev William Pettigrew was the first western missionary who came to Hunphun village in 1896. It was village headman Raihao who gave him a shelter. Pettigrew started his work by introducing western education system to the people and gradually converted them to Christianity.

On September 29, 1901, 12 persons from Ukhrul were baptized at Ngayira Awungtang and a Church called Phungyo Baptist Church was set up at Tangrei, Ukhrul. Apart from religious activities, PBC has taken up many important humanitarian works including awareness campaign on environmental issues, camp for elderly people, medical camp and leadership training for youth of Ukhrul district. Pastors, Church leaders, youth and women also took part in the foundation day celebration.