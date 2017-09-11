PCA emerge winners of CISCE Football Tournament

Ukhrul, Sep 10: The Patkai Christian Academy (PCA) Shangshak, Ukhrul District emerged winners of the Reg-ional Football Tournament (Junior category) for the af-filiated schools of the Council for the Indian School Cer-tificate Examinations (CISCE), Delhi organised by Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) West Bengal Chapter.

PCA, Manipur thrashed St. Mary School, Kolkata by a margin of 2-0 in the final match of the tournament held at Salt Lake.

Panshokmi Vashai Zimik of PCA recieved the best scorer award in this tournament which was participated by 23 football teams under West Bengal Chapter.

PCA will represent West Bengal Region in the National Level Football Tournament (Junior Category) slated to be held on November 8 to 10 at Salt Lake, Kolkata this year.