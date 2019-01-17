PCC meeting

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16: A PCC Members meeting of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, chaired by MPCC president TN Haokip, was organised at Congress Bhavan, BT Road, today.

The meeting, which was also attended by AICC general secretary Luizinho Faleiro, AICC secretary in-charge Manipur, Charles Pyngrope, CLP leader Okram Ibobi and CWC Member Gaikhangam, unanimously condemned the BJP Government for passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha on January 8. The meeting also congratulated the president of INC, Rahul Gandhi, for his leadership which brought spectacular success in the recent Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.