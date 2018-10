IMPHAL, Oct 17 : The 7th foundation day of People’s Campaign for Resurgent Manipur (PCRM) will be held tomorrow (Oct 18) at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal from 4 pm to 10.30 pm. In connection with the day, a PCRM Conclave will also be held on the topic, The Idea of Manipur : Fractured Polity and Way Forward.