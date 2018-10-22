PDA session

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Oct 21: The People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), a regional political party based in Manipur during its “general council session” in Imphal yesterday adopted a resolution that it will “set up” a common/consensus candidate in alliance with like-minded political parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The PDA also adopted another resolution to “protect and ensure the democratic rights of the people”. It also resolved to “preserve the identity and fulfil the aspirations of the ethnic indigenous people”.

Meanwhile, after the session, the election of the party was held where L Seth was elected as president of the PDA for the tenure of 2018-2021, while former MLA and former MP, BD Behring was elected as working president of the party. The PDA also elected B Roland as vice president, Ng Benithan as general secretary, Aching Gonmei as treasurer and NG Ngaoning as auditor . The members present at the session also resolved that other vacant posts and district level committees will be appointed at the earliest. L Seth and BD Behring addressed the gathering.