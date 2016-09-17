PDSICON 2016 held at Classic Hotel Grande

IMPHAL, Sep 16: PDSICON 2016, the 19th annual conference of the Peritoneal Dialysis Society of India was held today at Hotel Classic Grande here.

RIMS Director Dr Ch Arunkumar, Peritoneal Dialysis Society of India president Dr KV Dakshinamurthy and International Society of Peritoneal Dialysis (ISPD) president Dr Isaac Teitelbuam attended the opening session of the conference as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

The three-day conference is being endorsed by the ISPD.

Dr Ch Arunkumar opened the conference by releasing a souvenir. The conference also featured an exhibition.

Nephrologists coming from different parts of the country would deliberate on Peritoneal Dialysis during the conference. There would also be an academic session for nurses and technicians involved in Peritoneal Dialysis.

A team of Baxter company would also present a demonstration.