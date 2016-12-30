The Archbishop of Imphal Dominic Lumon has called on all the Catholics of Manipur to observe January 1 as a day of prayer for peace and harmony and invited all the communities for the peace prayer from 11 am to 12 pm at the Cathedral Church, Mantripukhri.

Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Imphal, Fr Stanis Khup stated, ‘may the Christmas story of a God who humbled himself to take a human nature to save humankind inspire all parties concerned to reconsider their standpoint, and make sacrifices for the sake of the greater good of all communities’.