Pending amount to be released soon

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8: Chairman of Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Preshojit has said that pending financial benefits under education/ medical and death benefit of for 50,000 labourers will be released by September.

Speaking to media persons at his office chambers at DC Imphal West today, he assured that Manipur Building and Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board is working tirelessly for improving and providing various benefit schemes like financial assistance for education/ Medical and death benefits for the labourers of the State.

He said that 1,20,000 labourers are enrolled in the State and after more than 50,000 approached to claim their benefits under various schemes, it was found that the benefits had not been released since 2013.

Taking the issue seriously and with the aim of bringing some transformation under the initiative of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the board has been able to release pending amounts from 2013 upto 2016 and the details have been uploaded on the board’s official website, he claimed.

Preshojit said that under the Go to Village Mission,the board is looking forward to releasing Rs 10 crore to more than 7000 plus beneficiaries.

The board is also looking forward to release all the pending amount by September, he added.

Preshojit said that they have faced a number of problems due to the shortage of man power in the board while collecting data and as such, the board has outsourced the data collection process/works to Cube Ten. The collected date will be uploaded on the official website and interested parties can obtain any kind of information they seek.

He also said that the board has started issuing smart card to the beneficiaries for transparency as well as to check the information about the beneficiary concerned.