Pension Card handed over

IMPHAL, Aug 26 (DIPR): As assured by the Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen that none of the old-aged people of the State will be deprived of their rights, officials of the Department today handed over Old Age Pension Card under Manipur Old Age Pension (MOAP) Scheme to visually impaired, 87 years old Mainam Ningol Chaobi Devi at her residence in Thoubal. Along with the MOAP card, one-year full pension amount was also provided to Chaobi Devi, who is blind since birth and who has been living without getting any pension benefits under government scheme.