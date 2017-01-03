People protest before DC office

"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
IMPHAL, Jan 3 : A group of people who were reportedly aggrieved over the death of a woman whose body was recovered yesterday at Tangnuam cemetry at 7.30 pm today gathered in front of the DC bungalow demanding the authorities concerned to look into the matter.
It has been reported that some people even resorted to pelting stones. It has been also reported that the body was taken to Imphal to conduct an autopsy.

