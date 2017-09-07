IMPHAL, Sep 6: Eastern Himalayan People’s Convention on protection of indigenous people and natural resources was held today at Classic Grande, Chingmeirong.

The convention was held to discuss issues relating to violation of rights of the people due to implementation of different projects including construction of mega dams, heavy deployment of military in project sites, and negative impact of oil and petroleum exploration in the region.

The convention was jointly organised by Save Sikkim, Action Committee on Teesta (Sikkim), Borok People Human Rights Organisation (Tripura), Karbi Human Rights Watch (Assam), North East Dialogue Forum, Centre for Research Advocacy (Manipur), People’s Movement for Subasari Valley (Arunachal), Youth Forum for Protection of Human Rights (Manipur), Karbi Students’ Association (Assam), Activists from Nagaland, Khasi Students’ Union (Meghalaya) and Manipur Youth Front (Silchar, Assam).

The morning session of the convention was moderated by NESO secretary S Prakash. In the session, NESO president Samuel B Jyrwa spoke on position of student union on uranium mining in Meghalaya while Rev Basaiwmoit spoke on challenges of the people in Meghalaya in uranium mining.

In the evening session, activist Jiten Yumnam dwelt at length on Oil exploration: Testing times for Manipur, Loktak Project and Corporate unaccountability in Manipur.