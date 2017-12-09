People’s will is Govt’s will : Biren

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Just as the people of Manipur oppose any disturbance to the territorial integrity of Manipur by any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM based on the Framework Agreement, the State Government too is committed to safeguard the territorial integrity of Manipur, asserted Chief Minister N Biren.

Notably, Chief Minister N Biren held a meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the Framework Agreement at Kolkata yesterday together with his Assam and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today where monetary aid was distributed to selected beneficiaries under the Manipur State Illness Assistance Fund, Biren informed that he along with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had a discussion with the Union Home Minister regarding the possible settlement of Naga issue.

All the three Chief Ministers categorically told the Union Home Minister that any solution to the Naga issue should not touch the territorial boundaries of the three States.

Biren said that Rajnath Singh was simply trying to assess the concerns of these three States on the Naga issue.

From his side, the Chief Minister said, he told Rajnath Singh that neither he nor the people of Manipur nor the present State Government would agree division of Manipur to bring a solution to the Naga issue.

N Biren stated that he urged the Home Minister not to do anything which may disturb the oneness of hill people and valley people who have been residing together harmoniously since time immemorial.

Stating that he also clearly conveyed to the Home Minister that people of Manipur would never accept alteration of the State’s territorial boundary, the Chief Minister asserted that he also told Rajnath Singh that people’s will is the State Government’s will.

N Biren further said that the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also told the Union Minister that they would never endorse an agreement which may infringe on the territorial boundary of their respective States though they are ready to extend full support in settling the issue within the State of Nagaland.

On being enquired about the Union Home Minister’s response, Biren claimed that one can safely assume that the territorial integrity would never be affected.

With regard to the Congress party’s campaign for disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement, Biren maintained that they are discharging their duties of being an Opposition party.