Pep talk delivered on Civil Service Day Don’t just nod ‘yes sir, yes sir’ but explain : CM

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically instructed civil servants to inform and explain to him about different works undertaken by them rather than just nodding ‘yes sir, yes sir’.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Civil Service Day observed today at the Old Secretariat conference hall today under the aegis of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

He stated that politicians come from social grassroots and know the sentiments of the people. On the other hand, civil servants know how to execute Government policies.

Pointing out that IAS, IPS and IFS officers are the backbone of State administration, Biren asserted that it is crucial to hold periodic dialogue and interaction between legislators and civil servants for good governance.

The Chief Minister then proposed a periodic interaction programme once in a month between him and IAS, IPS and IFS officers which may also be attended by MCS officers.

Stating that he was gratified by the proposals and reports furnished by bureaucrats during the meeting held yesterday on a tentative list of programmes that would be executed by the State Government within the next 100 days, Biren asserted that bureaucrats are more knowledgeable about rules and the Constitution while politicians understand people’s sentiments and aspirations better.

One common desire of the people is good governance and a new Government has been set up by the people’s mandate.

The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries should act within the Constitution. There would be zero tolerance for any act which is beyond the framework of the Indian Constitution, he added.

The Chief Minister further advised civil servants not to blindly follow instructions of Ministers if such instructions are not in the interest of people but inform him promptly.

Biren further suggested the benefits of all welfare programmes should reach the most underprivileged sections of society.

Superior/senior officers should not harass or suppress subordinate/junior officers, Biren added.

Administrative Reforms Minister Th Biswajit, while pointing out that people have high expectations from the new Government, sought full cooperation of all civil servants towards fulfilling the people’s expectations to the maximum level.

Parliamentary Secretary (Transport and Planning) Khasim Vashum, DGP LM Khaute, Addl. Chief Secretary (Administrative Reforms) Shambhu Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Labour and Employment) Dr Suhel Akhtar, Addl Chief Secretary (Home) Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Finance and Planning) Vineet Joshi, Commissioners, Secretaries and other top civil and police officials attended the function.

