IMPHAL, Dec 9: Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar has been nominated by the Ministry of Power for this year’s Performance Award.

The award would be distributed by the President of India on National Energy Conservation Day which would be observed on December 14 at New Delhi.

Th Kirankumar has been nominated for the award in Best State Education Department category for his role in ensuring greater participation of students in this year’s panting competition on energy conservation as compared to previous year.

Loktak Power Station Manager (HR) Rajesh Kumar too has been nominated for the same award in the Best Nodal Officer category.