Pests multiply farmers’ woes

IMPHAL, Oct 21: Whereas a large number of farmers are deeply worried about possible crop failure this season due to shortage of rainfall, large tracts of paddy fields which have started flowering have been attacked by pests.

With extensive paddy cultivations still unable to flower due to shortage of water, a large number of farmers have been facing a very precarious situation.

According to information received from the Agriculture Department, the average annual rainfall rate of Manipur is 1465 mm but State recorded rainfall rate of 1168 mm only this year which means the rainfall rate has declined by 34 per cent.

As a result, vast tracts of paddy fields are facing shortage of water when paddy plants are on the verge of flowering. The total area of the State where paddy is cultivated this year is 1,06,000 hectares but paddy cultivations extending over 45,601 hectares have either perished or are not in position to bear fruits due to shortage of water.

As such, the State’s total paddy yield this season will be considerably lower, said the source. Amidst the miserable situation caused by shortage of water, vast tracts of paddy cultivations which have started flowering have been attacked by two types of pests known as Early Worm and Plant Hooper.

Agriculture Department has already sought reports from district authorities on the extent of damages inflicted to paddy cultivations by the two pests.

Taking serious note of the situation, the department has taken up necessary measures to open mobile plant clinics at different places of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts from tomorrow, further said the source.