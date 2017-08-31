PFA rescues sick animals

IMPHAL, Aug 30: A cow which was abandoned and unattended was found ailing at Thangapat Mapal, Wangkhei Imphal East. One Khundongbam Nirmala of the area and locals provided shelter to the animal, according to a press release of People for Animals Manipur.

On getting information from them, PFA Manipur went to the spot and provided first aid. A local Veterinary doctor also extended help to the team. The cow seems to be down with heat stroke.

The animal is still under the care of the locals. Owner of the cow may contact PFA Manipur at 9862107063 to claim the animal.

In another event, a sick abandoned female dog was rescued from Thangmeiband area. The dog was suffering from chronic Rectal and Veginal prolapse. The dog was treated at State Veterinary Hospital, Sanjenthong today, it claimed.