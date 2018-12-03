PFA suspects pet dogs

IMPHAL, Dec 2: People For Animals (PFA) Manipur has expressed suspicion on the involvement of domesticated dogs in the recent frenzy of predator attacks on livestock and other animals in various parts of the State and which has been causing mass hysteria among the people.

A press release issued by the Managing Trustee of PFA Manipur, Biswajeet Meitei also clarified that some small wild animals are also involved in the attack.

Pointing out that various footprints suspected to be of dogs were found at some incident sites, it explained that PFA has come across CCTV footage of a pet dog which was trying to kill and eat the ducks which was reared at the same home at Chingmeirong.

He mentioned that supposed predator attack had occurred in the area twice and as such a team of Forest Department led by DFO Central, RK Amarjit in collaboration with PFA laid traps in the area and installed the CCTV camera which recorded the startling discovery.

On the other hand, Biswajeet added that PFA has also come across CCTV footage as well as photos and videos of people capturing or killing other wild animals like civet cat, feret badger and jungle cats etc.

PFA expressed suspicion that the pet dogs might have developed a taste for blood after consuming the chickens or livestock which were killed by the wild animals, which made them bold enough to try and attack other larger animals.

Pointing out that many dogs are often seen in groups late at night, PFA appealed to the public not to panic and to let go of the fear that a large unidentified animal might be on the prowl.