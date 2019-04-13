PFC, WPC cruise into YDC Trophy quarter finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : PFC, Leirongthel and WPC, Angtha sealed their quarter final spots of the 3rd YDC Trophy Soccer Tournament 2019 beating their respective rivals today at Youth Development Committee ground, Khoirom.

The fifth pre-quarter final match of the tournament witnessed FFCC, Angtha take a 1-0 lead early in the third minute but PFC Leirangthol turn around the table with one goal each side of the break. Dhana hit the opener in the third minute to give FFCC a 1-0 lead but Premanda cancelled out the lead 5 minutes later to make it 1-1 at the half time. Aten of PFC then broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and it was more than enough for the team to seal the quarter final berth.

Meanwhile in the sixth pre-quarter final match, Ch Jackson scored one goal either side of the break to hand WPC, Angtha a convincing 2-0 win against YDC-B.