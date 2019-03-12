PFI Manipur urges voters of minority communities to exercise voting rights sensibly

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Mar 12: Due consideration must be given while casting their vote to choose rightful representatives by the minority communities of India in the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha election and sensible candidates who work towards inclusive development and protection of minority rights should be given the opportunity, said president Popular Front of India (PFI) Manipur, Md Wahidur Rahman.

He said this statement in a press meet held at the office of PFI, Lilong. He further said that time has come to form a strong Govt at the Centre free from religious politics that work for the development of all.

PFI State Gen Secy, Rafi Shah, State Gen Secy All India Imam Council, Maulana Jalaluddin Majahiri and State executive member council PFI, Haji Iliyas also took part in the press meet.