PHE Minister inaugurates water supply scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: PHE Minister L Dikho has inaugurated Augmentation of Hangoon Water Supply Scheme, constructed by the PHED under National Rural Drinking Water Programme, at Hangoon in Kakching district today.

The construction of the 1.7 lakh litres capacity water supply began from October 13, 2016 and was completed on October 2 this year. Manipur river is the source of the water supply.

The maintenance of the water supply will be done by forming a village water and sanitation committee.

Saying that water is essential and one of the basic need for human being, PHE Minister L Dikho said that the water supply was constructed to provide clean drinking water to the people of the area.

He said that the Chief Minister considered the works of supplying potable water to the public seriously.

Adding that the Government is working tirelessly for the development of the State, he said that public have its responsibilities towards the Government in achieving the desire aspiration of the State/people.

Stressing the negative impacts of bandhs and strikes, he urged public to refrain from such activities for a peaceful State.

Wabagai AC MLA, Fazur Rahim, PHE Secretary Nidhi Kesarwani, Kakching DC, Neilenthang Telien, PHE Additional Chief Engineer, S Swamikanta and Hayel Hangoon Gram Panchayat Pradhan, Md Sikandar attended the function.