PHED clarifies on leaking pipes story

IMPHAL, Dec 9: In connection with the report about wastes and excreta leaking out of sewerage project, the Executive Engineer of Drainage & Sewerage Division, PHED, has clarified that there is no leakage of pipes along the primary and secondary sewer line and overflow at the chambers (collecting unit from the domestic consumers) are usually experienced during the trial period.

A clarification issued by the EE today mentioned that household connections for Imphal Sewerage Project had been carried out on trial basis at Lamphel Quarter areas since the last 8 months but awareness programmes regarding maintenance by the domestic consumers is yet to be carried out.

Informing that preparation of Water Supply and Sewerage Act (Bye Law) is in progress, it claimed that there is no leakage of pipes along the primary and secondary sewer lines.

Often, overflow at the chambers are usually experienced during these periods and the main reasons are lack of enough flush water at the toilets and disposal of unwanted solid wastes (mainly plastics items) through the chamber, it explained claiming that so far, the Department has solved such problems with the available equipment/vehicles.

It further explained that damage of RCC chamber covers are common phenomenon and spare chamber covers of precast DI materials are expected.

It then appealed to the sewerage domestic consumers of Imphal Sewerage Project Phase I that 80 percent of the water supplied/enough water be flushed out through the sewer so as to enable proper flow of any solid excreta.