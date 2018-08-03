Pherzawl district ‘Independence Day Trophy’

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : The first ever district level open football tournament christened ‘ Indepedence Day Trophy’ is set to kick off at Pherzawl Public Ground from August 9 to 15 under the sponsorship of Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Manipur to promote peace, unity and holistic youth development through sports within the district said a notification issued by Mannuamching, IAS, DC Pherzawl.

The tournament which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the winners and Rs 30,000 for the runners up will be conducted by Pherzawl District Sports Association (PDSA) under the overall supervision of District Administration, Pherzawl.

Fair Play Team Award, Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer of the tournament will also be honoured with cash prizes, trophies and certificates, the notification said.

The district administration also invited all sports association, youth clubs, football clubs and other interested organisations to take part in the tournament and make it a grand success. Entry for the said tournament can be submitted till August 7 to the PDSA.

Further details of the tournament can be had from the office of the PDSA.