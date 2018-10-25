PHFCL donates

Imphal, Oct 24 (DIPR): Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited (PHFCL) has donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018. The Chairman and Managing Director of Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited Th Hemo Singh handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a solemn ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Chief Minister N Biren singh extended his gratitude to the Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited for being the first company to approach the Government to sponsor the upcoming Sangai Festival 2018. With this sponsorship Panthoibi Housing Finance Company Limited has become the Diamond Sponsor for the upcoming event. The company would be given two exhibition stalls in the event and their logos would be included in the tickets of Manipur Sangai Festival 2018. Special mention recognition would be given to the company during the festival.