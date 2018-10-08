IMPHAL, Oct 7: A Rifleman of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Moirangthem Ajoy alias Da Naoba of Khagempalli Pankha Nganapithong Mapan has been conferred the best photographer award during a ceremony organised at Gandhi Peace Foundation, New Delhi today.

The award was presented to M Ajoy as recognition for his contribution to issues and aspects pertaining to humanity by AR Foundation, an NGO based in New Delhi.

Rifleman M Ajoy has participated in various other photography contest in the past as well.