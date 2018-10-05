Photography contest adorns Wildlife Week

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: In connection with Wildlife Week celebration, Manipur Forest Department organised a State level photography competition at Nupi Lan Memorial complex auditorium today.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), K Angami, formally launched the competition as well as inspected the photographs which are based on wildlife.

Speaking to media persons, K Angami informed that the Wildlife Week celebration began from October 2 and the closing ceremony on October 8 will be graced by the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Forest & Environment Minister.

During the week long celebrations, various events like radio talk, panel discussion, cycle rally, bike rally, painting, essay and debating competition will be organised, he added.

Explaining the objective of the celebration, Angami conveyed that human beings are able to defend themselves from various diseases and life threatening situation but animals and birds, which are playing a big role in maintaining the ecological balance, sometimes need the intervention of humans to survive.

Manipur is a bio diversity hot spot but compared to other States and countries, the State has not been particularly able to take up tangible steps to protect its animals and plants, he added.

He continued that despite the presence of the Department concerned and the works which are taken up by the said Department for the conservation of wildlife, the ultimate responsibility lies with the people. Angami also added that the main emphasis of awareness about the need to protect wildlife, are school children as they will be the ones who will carry the responsibility of protecting the environment in the future.

Replying to a query, the PCCF admitted that the authorities are still not able to completely curb hunting and poaching of wild life in the State, particularly in the hills and the remote villages and added that the authority concerned is conducting various awareness programme to inform the people about the need to conserve the wildlife of the State.

The authority concerned is also providing alternative means of livelihood for those people who are dependant on hunting for survival, Angami added.