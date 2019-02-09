‘Photos taken, disperse now’ quip angers protesters

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 8: The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 heated up with volunteers of Manipur People Against CAB 2016 (MANPAC) and Thangmeiband United Club as well as Meira Paibis launching a protest demonstration at DM College gate today.

During the protest, all the shops and business establishments on all sides from Khoyathong to Lilashing Khongnangkhong remained closed.

A large number of people, consisting of MANPAC volunteers, members of Thangmeiband United Club and Meira Paibis, staged a sit in protest in front of DM College gate and they even blocked the road and asked all vehicles to turn back.

A large number of security personnel including women police and CRPF personnel led by Imphal West Additional SP rushed to the scene to prevent any unwanted incident. However, the situation turned sour when one of the lady police Constables allegedly urged the protesters to end their protest as “media persons had already taken their photos and videos.”

The situation was brought under control only after an understanding was reached between the protesters and the senior police officers and the protesters were let to continue their sit in protest. Speaking to media persons, one of the women protesters strongly condemned the passing of the CAB in the Lok Sabha and the attempt by the Central Government to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha as well.

Chief Ministers of other North East States have come out strongly against the Bill but Chief Minister N Biren Singh is content with assuring the insertion of a clause in the Bill while completely disregarding the sentiments of the people, she claimed.

Strongly condemning the lack of attention towards the protest by the people against the CAB, the woman said that until and unless the Bill is completely withdrawn, the protest will continue.