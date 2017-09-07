Phumdis on Pumlen lake cleaned

KAKCHING, Sep 6 : Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in collaboration with the locals of Tokpaching, began cleaning the Phumdis floating on Pumlen lake, under Hiyanglam AC,Kakching district today.

MLA of Hiyanglam AC, Y Radheshyam, was also present at the location during the programme. Project Director of LDA, Longjam Bhagaton, LDA staff along with locals took active part in the cleanliness drive.

Speaking to media persons, Bhagaton stated that Phumdis at Pumlen lake, are generally cleaned every year and added that the initiative was taken up to clear or remove those Phumdis that grows above the water, spreads quickly and decreases the size of the lake.

He further stated that the lake, which is the main source of livelihood for the villagers, will be lost if the Phumdis are not cleaned and flushed on time. Officials and experts concerned are planing to renovate and modify Pumlen lake as the second home for Sangai and to build a Water Eco Tourism area, so as to enhance and boost tourism in the State.

MLA Radheshyam stated that the lake plays a crucial role for the villagers since the locals base their livelihoods on mostly farming and fishing and added that the canal, where all the Phumdis would be flushed, will also be cleaned.

He lauded the initiative of LDA and the enthusiasm of the locals for participating and supporting the initiative.