Phungzathang no more

IMPHAL, Dec 19: National Vice President of National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and former Minister Phungza-thang Tonsing passed away at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, at around 7.30 pm today. His body will be brought back to Manipur tomorrow.

Phungzathang Tonsing hailed from Rungpilon village, under Thanlon Sub-Division, Churachandpur district. He was 78 years old and is survived by two sons and three daughters. After winning uncontested as a District Council Member, for the first time in 1972, Phungzathang Tonsing became the Chairman of ADC Churachandpur in 1977. He was also once president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

Phungzathang Tonsing, who held the post of Ministers by winning seven times through the Congress ticket, had contested from Thanlon as well from Churachandpur A/C.