February 11, 2017 19:48 pm

Phungzathang resigns, likely to join NPP

IMPHAL, Feb 10: Former MPCC president and senior Congress leader MLA Phungzathang Tonsing has reportedly resigned from the primary membership of Congress party.
Notably, Phungzathang Tonsing has already been allotted Congress ticket to contest the 11th State Assembly election in Churachandpur AC.
Sources informed that Phungzathang Tonsing is likely to join National People’s Party (NPP) shortly.
However, on being enquired, MPCC office maintained that they have so far not received any resignation letter from Phungzathang Tonsing.
The State Assembly Secretariat too maintained that they have not received any letter regarding resignation of Phungzathang Tonsing from the Assembly.

