Physical Education teachers intensify protest, lock YAS office

IMPHAL, Mar 14 : The physical education teachers (PETs) of Youth Affairs and Sports Department intensifying their protest against the order of the Director which instruct all undergraduate PETs who joined after 2009 to undergo DELED (Diploma in Elementary Education) Course locked the office of the YAS at Khuman Lampak today. It was latter unlocked by police in the evening.

The teachers are protesting against the order issued on September 7 instructing all the undergraduate teachers to compulsorily join the DELED courses and setting of mark limitation for undergraduate teachers in Pre University exams (minimum 50%). They are also protesting against the department’s inability to provide relevant B P Ed and BPE courses to the undergraduate PETs who were recruited by the State Government honouring their exceptional medal feats in various National Games.

It may be mentioned that 6 PETs are allowed to undergo B P Ed each year in State quota but till date most of those doing the course are unable to complete in time due to many irregularities.

The PETs accused Director YAS for leaving the them under utter confusion despite the written request being submitted regarding the order. They were also against the ‘high handedness’ of the Director who paid no attention to the grievances of the PETs and instead reaffirmed the order instructing to join DELED course till March 15.

The undergraduate PETS also reaffirmed to return all the medals and certificates they won from different championships if the issue is not amicably solved in time and further asserted that the responsibilty of any untoward incident should be born by Director YAS.