Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation centre inaugurated

IMPHAL, Nov 30 : BI Enterprise today opened Babita Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, near community hall.

MLA of Kshetrigao AC Nahakpam Indrajit and Managing Director of Advanced Speciality Hospital and Research Institute Dr Th Ibomcha attended the inauguration function as the dignitaries.

Lauding the efforts of BI Enterprise, Thambalkhong in opening the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, MLA Indrajit said the centre will also provide job to many people.

He also sought the cooperation of all in the smooth running and functioning of the centre.

Owner of the centre, Babita said that the centre will have nine consultant physiotherapists. It will give treatment to various body pain like neck, knee, low back, muscle strain, muscle cramps, polyarthritis, ligament injury, rheumatoid arthritis, frozen shoulder, cervical spondylosis, paralysis, cerebral palsy, Bell’s palsy, postural abnormalities, exercise prescription for general body fitness, post stroke rehabilitation.