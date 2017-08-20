Pie of frequenting Union Ministers

Free Thinker

A few years back our officers both civil and non-civil grumbled as they had to be on their toes almost every week for arranging facilities, feasts, festivities, ferries, forces, frisking, fund etc., for the VIP visitors. Today after 3 years they are quite used to the repetitive programmes, practice and procedure and now even in short notice they can make wonderful arrangements for any high-ranking visitor. It has become a routine affair to handle the visits of Central Ministers or Leaders. A system is now in place. Only a message and little bit of co-ordination is required, that’s all.

Everyone knows that in the last 3 years the Union Ministers keep coming to Manipur and other parts of Northeast as frequently as they can. Perhaps they are instructed to visit NE once in a fortnight. It is good luck for us that almost all the ministers keep coming to Manipur including the top brass. Other States may not have this kind of privilege. May be Manipur is the most happening State in the entire NE region and that might be the reason why we have an unending ministerial visits.

Earlier we thought that the Central leaders don’t know us and they don’t understand our problems. Today to my surprise they are quite aware of our local issues and grievances. I am pleasantly surprised to hear a Union Minister citing the names of our ethnic groups.

Another gentleman who is the in-charge of the NE region quotes exactly our census figures. Now-a-days they know about our age old civilization, the history of AFSPA, naked Kangla protest, INA campaign, the number of Sangai deers, the taste of U-morok, the names of insurgent groups, the love and affection among the ethnic groups, tribal status of the Meiteis, xenophobia etc.

Union Ministers are now quite conversant with the local issues and happenings. Whenever they are around, local people not only pay courtesy call but also brief them about the important incidents and events of the state. Local leaders also interact with them and talk at length the grievances of the people. In fact the awareness level of the central leaders has gone up many folds in the last few years.

Moreover they become more familiar with our history, culture, tradition, practices, customs etc; as a result they now tend to respect us and regard our culture and tradition. When they start giving respect to our age old institutions though archaic we feel at home. We feel elated when the PM shares the dais with our Maharaja . Earlier they were not even aware of the fact that in the entire NE region there were three ancient Kingdoms namely Manipur, Tripura and Assam (Ahom). They had the impression that the entire NE was full of barbarians and thugs.

The Act East policy will open golden opportunities for us. We must try to do all possible things relating to infra-structure development, trade and commerce, tourism, medical tourism, pilgrimages, and also exploring and sharing the natural resources etc. The teak /timber products of oriental countries, rubies of Myanmar, ancient Hindu sites of Cambodia, Buddhist pilgrim centers in Myanmar & Thailand, eastern exotic food, fauna and flora await us all.

We can travel from Saurashtra to Singapore by road; the road net-work is already in place; we need to formalize and officialize the same route for trade and tourism, communication and travel. I wonder why our Agencies are reluctant to a have a free and fair intercourse with Myanmar and Far-East. Though we are not a member of ASEAN they are extremely eager to do business with us. Myanmar government is more than ready to start a joint immigration check- post either at Moreh orTamu. Why is the delay!

Intelligent people are well aware of the unlimited possibilities and unbound benefits of having an open policy with the Southeast Asian nations, particularly Myanmar, Thailand and Singapore. If we remain afraid of Golden-triangle, Arms smuggling, Tax-free-items, Dumped-foreign-goods, Rebels and Chinese conspiracy etc., we will never move ahead and grow faster. Let us take some risks and proceed further.

Our ‘Puya’ prophesy says “Maning thong longani, Mamang thong hangani” (The western gate will be closed and eastern gate will be opened ). Myanmar is our eastern gate but the western gate is either Pakistan or Nagaland. We are more interested in opening and certainly not in closing. We don’t need to wait till 2024, when we can easily complete the opening task well before 2019. With the newly formed Act East team led by Birenji let us pursue the policy vigorously. Every visiting minister must be bombarded with the queries relating to ACT EAST POLICY.