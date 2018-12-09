Piglet left half-eaten at CCpur

Our Correspondent

CCPur, Dec 8: While scientists from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and authorities have asserted that dogs are responsible for the killing of livestock in various parts of the State recently, a family of Thingkangphai, Churachandpur, made a shocking and gruesome discovery last night after they discovered their piglet, which they had left in their porch, decapitated and half eaten.

The family came across the terrifying sight at around 6 pm yesterday and immediately made a distress call to the police.

The piglet, had lost its head and most of its front portion as if it was bitten off halfway but its entrails and intestines were still intact. The police, who have been alerted, took the carcass away with them. On the other hand, the family members disclosed that they experienced a similar incident last month when a piglet was found under similar circumstances after it was left in their store room.