PIL on LPG gas cylinders

IMPHAL, Mar 15: Division Bench, High Court of Manipur has ordered the Deputy General Manager, LPG of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) or any other competent/ responsible officer to be present before the Court to explain the ground realities regarding the supply of gas cylinders to the public of the State.

The direction was given by the Division Bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Kh Nobin, on March 13, in connection with a PIL filed by Prasanta Oinam through his counsel, Advocate O Deepak, regarding the supply and distribution of LPG refill cylinders as well as the scarcity of refill LPG gas cylinders in the State.

On March 13, the Court heard the submission of the petitioner’s counsel who mentioned that the supply of gas cylinders to the public drastically improved initially after the filing of the PIL but now, the situation has reverted to its original state with huge blacklog of supply of gas cylinders which, according to petitioner’s counsel, is attributable to the IOC and gas distributors.

Advocate S Lokhendro, counsel of one of the respondents of the PIL case, submitted that they have filed necessary affidavits and have done their best to ensure regular supply of gas cylinders to the public.

Advocate, L Shashibushan counsel of another respondent submitted that he will find out the reasons for the shortage of gas cylinders and file an affidavit.

He also appealed to the Court for granting one week time to do the needful.

Upon hearing the submission of petitioner and respondents’ counsels, the Court expressed desire for knowing the actual difficulties faced by IOC in ensuring regular and timely supply of gas cylinders to the public and instructed the respondent to file additional affidavit if necessary.

The Division Bench further listed the matter on March 19 and directed the Deputy General Manager, LPG of IOC or any other competent officer to be present before the Court to explain the ground realities about the supply of gas cylinders to the public on the day.

It may be mentioned that the PIL was filed on November 10 last year, against the State of Manipur represented by Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution system, Director, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Union of India represented by the Secretary, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, IOC, Manipur Branch represented by Deputy General Manager, Bulk LPG Transporter and 10 other private gas distributors of the State.