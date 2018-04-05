By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: With the end of the financial year 2017-18, the State Planning Department has directed all the Departments of the State to submit their revised outlay, expenditure incurred, amount deposited till March 31, to the Planning Department.

According to an official source, as none of the Departments have submitted their plan expenditure, there is no information as to how much funds have been utilised or lost etc, till date, for the financial year 2017-18.

The source also pointed out that the Planning Department had instructed all the necessary Departments to submit their expenditure details by April 15.

It also explained that the plan expenditure of the State can be calculated only after the Departments submit their expenditure incurred and the funds deposited under MH 8443/8449, from the Department’s initial revised outlay till March 31.

Similarly the expenditure for the Central Sponsored Schemes can be calculated only after the details about the funds released under Central share, funds released by the Finance Department, expenditure incurred against the Central shares and the amount deposited under MH 8443/8449 are submitted, the source added.