Plant a sapling before you marry drive Promoting greenery with a difference

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : In light of the changing climatic condition in recent times, the practice of planting tree saplings by women at her home on her Heijingpot day before starting her journey to her husband’s home, is rapidly becoming a trend in the State.

Unique Wildlife Protection Committee Manipur and The Sangai Express, in collaboration with the Forest Department, have initiated a campaign to ensure that soon to be married girls/women plant a tree sapling at their homes in a bid to conserve the environment.

The campaign was kick-started by Chabungbam Omita who got married to Imphal West Honorary Wildlife Warden Elangbam Rameshwar, by planting a Heirangoi sapling on the day of her Heijingpot on December 9 last year.

One Huirongbam Diana, in keeping with the trend, planted a Heirangoi sapling at her home at Komlakhong Ireima Leirak, Imphal West on her Heijingpot today.

According to Unique Wildlife Protection Committee advisor Elangbam Buddha, more than 100 women have planted tree saplings at their homes and more such soon to be married women are planning to continue the trend in the future.

The girls’ parents are taking care of the tree saplings as if they were their own child, he added, explaining that any interested individual can avail the tree saplings from the committee if they wish to follow this extremely positive trend.

Two officers from the Forest Department, namely Conservator of Forest L Joykumar and DFO RK Amarjit have contributed greatly to the initiative taken up by Unique Wildlife Protection Committee and The Sangai Express.