"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 31, 2016 10:47 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sports News

Players’ Inter-State transfer

72 0

IMPHAL, Dec 30: All India Football Federation (AIFF) has today notified that the 2nd Window of Players’ Inter State Transfer for the season 2016-17 will be opened from January 2 to February 1 of next year (2017).
Certain procedures have to be followed while applying for the transfer, informed a statement released by the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
77 queries in 0.257 seconds.