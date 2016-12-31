IMPHAL, Dec 30: All India Football Federation (AIFF) has today notified that the 2nd Window of Players’ Inter State Transfer for the season 2016-17 will be opened from January 2 to February 1 of next year (2017).
Certain procedures have to be followed while applying for the transfer, informed a statement released by the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).
Players’ Inter-State transfer
