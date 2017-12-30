Players of the TFM felicitated at Oinam Thingel

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Players of the Taekwondo Federation of Manipur (TFM), Kongba Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East who brought home 9 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 9 bronze medals in various categories at the 2nd TIA Open International Taekwondo Championship, 2017 held at Kolkata from December 20 to 21 were felicitated today at the residence of AK Ibomcha Singh, treasurer, TFM at Singjamei Oinam Thingel, Imphal West.

The players who bagged gold medals at the championship are L Reshita Devi (U-53kg), M Chaningkhombi (U-59kg), H Jesmine (U-63kg), N Bishorjit Singh (U-65kg), Md Mujibur Rahaman (U-74 kg), M Romiyo (U-87kg), Kh Ronald (U-42kg), L Pradip (U-35kg) and Lulunkumar Sanasam (U-49kg) while N Christina (U-63kg), L Zindabi (U-51kg), A Sapana (U-68kg), Md Sahil Khan (U-25kg) and Shangkrant Ningombam (U-25 kg) won silver medals.

N Matouleibi (U-49kg), Sh Thoithoi Devi (U-55kg), Laishram Sony Chanu (U-55kg), L Okendro (U-54kg), Sh Shamananda (U-58kg), Th Sanjitkumar (U-68kg), RK Dhanajit (U-80kg) and M Jagatchandra (U-58kg) brought home bronze medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Nahakpam Momon Singh, president, TFM, lauded the medallists and all the participants who brought laurels not only to TFM but to the State as well and wished the players to achieve more in their future endeavours. Other players of the federation also attended the function.