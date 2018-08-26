PLMPAM anniv

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apun-ba Manipur (PLMPAM) observed its 33rd foundation day at GM Hall today.

Representative of different organizations were felicitated during the event.

Speaking as chief guest, Prof Kshetri Bimola explained the role of Meira Paibi in the State and said that the womenfolk since 1980 have been facing all the major issues of the State.

Since the formation of Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur in 1985, the Lup has been taking an active role to fight the issues of the State, including Framework Agreement, international boundary issue, rape cases, killing and other social issues, she said She further conveyed that women in Manipur have been spearheading many mass movements to tackle different issues of the State and still continues to work for the betterment of the society.

The event was graced by Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur (PLMPAM), president, Longjam Memchoubi, Prof Kshetri Bimola of Political Science Department, Manipur University and All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMWOVA) president, Yumkhaibam Kunjarani as president, chief guest and guest of honour respectively.