PM announces pay hike of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

New Delhi, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an increase in remuneration of those involved with the Government’s Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) scheme and Anganwadi scheme. The PM said the Anganwadi workers will get the hiked remuneration from next month. The announcement was made by Modi during his video interaction with lakhs of ASHA, Anganwadi and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers today.

On the other hand the PM also announced that Khengjoi Block near the Indo-Myanmar border has been named among 20 sites selected for the good work done by frontline workers in achieving 100 pc immunisation under Mission Indradhanush and Measles Rubella for children and pregnant women.

A hike in the remuneration has been a long-standing demand by ASHA and Anganwadi workers. They had also participated in the farmers’ protest in Delhi this month.

The prime minister also announced the doubling of routine incentives given by the Union Government to ASHA workers. In addition, all ASHA workers and their helpers would be provided free insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The prime minister also announced significant increase in the honorarium given to anganwadi workers. Those receiving Rs. 3000 so far, would now receive Rs 4,500. Similarly those receiving Rs. 2,200 would now get Rs 3,500. The honorarium for anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250. PM Modi also said that anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS), would get additional incentives. The incentives ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 500 would be based on performance.

The prime minister interacted with teams of three As – the ASHA worker, Anganwadi worker and ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) from across the country. He appreciated their efforts to work together, to use innovative means and technology, to improve the delivery of health and nutrition services and achieve the goal of the POSHAN Abhiyan – reduction of malnutrition in the country. Poshan Maah is being celebrated across the country in September. The programme aims to reach every household in the country with the message of the importance of optimum nutrition.

Indian Express