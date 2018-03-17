PM opens 105th Indian Science Congress Modi hails legacy of Hawking

Imphal, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University today. He began his inaugural address by paying tributes to three very distinguished Indian scientists who expired recently– Padma Vibhushan Prof Yashpal, Padma Vibhushan Prof UR Rao and Padmashree Dr Baldev Raj. They all made outstanding contributions to Indian science and education.

The Prime Minister said, “Let us also join the world to mourn the death of one of the greatest physicists of our time, Stephen Hawking – one of the brightest stars of modern cosmology. He was a friend of India and had visited our country twice.”

The common man knows Hawking’s name, not because of his work on black holes, but because of his unusually high commitment and spirit against all odds. He will be remembered as one of the world’s greatest motivators of all time, he added.

Modi said that he was happy to be here in Imphal today, on the occasion of the one hundred and fifth session of the Indian Science Congress and delighted to be among scientists, whose work paves the way for a better tomorrow.

Manipur University is emerging as an important center of higher education in the North-East. This is just the second time in over a century that the Indian Science Congress is being held in the North-East. This is a testimony to the resurgent spirit of the North East, asserted the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stated that the time is ripe to redefine ‘R&D’ as ‘Research’ for the ‘Development’ of the Nation – that is ‘R&D’ in the real sense. Science is after all, but a means to a far greater end – of making a difference in the lives of others, of furthering human progress and welfare.

“The time is also ripe, to commit ourselves to facilitate Ease of Living for 125 crore Indians, through the power as well as potential of science and technology”, Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also noted that the brave land of Manipur, where in April 1944 Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA gave the clarion call for freedom.

“When you leave Manipur, I am sure you will also carry the same spirit of dedication to do something ever-lasting for our Nation”, Modi said.

An “Ethno Medicinal Research Centre” has been set up in Manipur. This will undertake research on the wild herbs available in the North Eastern region, which have unique medicinal and aromatic properties.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian Science Congress has a rich legacy. It has been led by some of India’s tallest scientists, such as Acharya JC Bose, CV Raman, Meghnad Saha and SN Bose. New India should seek inspiration from the high standards of excellence, set by these great scientists.

“In this context, the theme chosen for the Indian Science Congress this year, is quite appropriate: “Reaching the Unreached through Science and Technology”. The theme is very close to my heart”, Modi told the illustrious gathering.

Earlier Union Minister of Science & Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Government’s aim is to deliver the benefits of Science & Technology to the last man in the society. Dr Vardhan pointed out that reaching the unreached and inclusion of the excluded are important components of this Government.

“Given that, the theme of this Session “Reaching the Unreached through Science & Technology” is very appropriate”, he added.

Dr Vardhan said that scientific temper has been a part of ancient Indian heritage and every achievement is a continuation of ancient India’s scientific achievements. He underlined that due to the efforts of scientists, India figures in top 10 positions in the world on various parameters. The Minister underlined that the process of “brain drain” has been reversed into “brain gain” with hundreds of scientists returning to serve the Nation.

He urged scientists to put their heart and soul into finding new solutions to the problems facing the Nation and improve the quality of life of common man.

“In the last decade our contribution in research has trebled from Rs 24,000 crore to almost Rs 85,000 crore over the last 10 years”, he said.

The Minister said that the Ministries of Science & Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Earth Sciences now work in close coordination. He urged the people to use science for environment protection and conservation, as well as to fulfil the Green Social Responsibility and build a social movement around Green Good Deeds.

Earlier, State Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while addressing the gathering lauded all the organizers of the science congress.

Governor of Manipur Dr Najma Heptulla, MOS for the Ministry of DONER, Dr Jitendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University Prof Adya Prasad Pandey were on the dais of the inaugural function.

Prof Achyuta Samanta, general president of ISCA gave the keynote address. Senior officials of the Union and State Government, and scientists from the country and abroad also attended the inaugural function.

The five day-long mega event will conclude on March 20.

Later, DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra gave away the ISCA Award 2017.

The congress is being participated by many scientists, scholars, students, Government officials and representatives of corporate bodies.