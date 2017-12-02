PMGSY Road

Chandel: The Maring Urap Assembly(MUA), an apex body of all Maring frontal organizations and Maringb Students’ Union have appealed the related authorities, department concerned and the contractors to complete the construction work of roads taken up under PMGSY Phase IX and SPA in Maring areas since the last few years.
Breaking News
- 4 mins ago - World AIDS Day observed across State - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - President, PM hail Mirabai’s feat Mirabai Chanu wins gold at World Weightlifting Championships - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - IED found, disposed safely - 0 Comment
- 24 hours ago - Church leader no more - 0 Comment
- 24 hours ago - MS inspects ‘dry’ ward, shabby toilets - 0 Comment