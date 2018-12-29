By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: With the imminent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State on January 4 next year, the State Government is working out ways for the PM to inaugurate or lay foundations for various projects in the State.

In connection with the PM visit to Manipur, a meeting was held at Old Secretariat conference hall, which was presided by Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu and participated by Administrative Secretaries and HoDs as well.

Pointing out that a public meeting will be organised at Hapta Kangjeibung during the PM’s visit to the State, an official source mentioned that the PM will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post at Moreh, Dolaithabi Dam and Powerloom Estate at Lamboikhongnangkhong.

Air dispensary may be launched by the PM as well, the source added. The PM will also lay foundation stones for revival of the spinning mill, powerloom, Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal-Moreh two lane road, Astro Turf football ground, Langjing, mini hockey stadium, flood light for hockey stadium, CHC Kangpokpi and CHC Chakpikarong, Centre Infectious Disease, JNIMS, Water Supply Network of Churachandpur district, Chieraoching eco-tourism project as well as Lamlong, Kongba, Wabagai and Kwakeithel Ima Keithel construction.

On the other hand, the Government is also discussing the possibility of the PM to lay the foundation stone of a water supply project at Thongju (Imphal East) and construction of a road at Khabam Lamkhai, the source added.

The source explained that the plans of the State Government will be sent to the PMO for taking necessary approval and added that the PM may inaugurate or lay foundations for only those projects which are being taken up in Imphal.